Kendrick ScottAmerican jazz drummer, bandleader and composer. Born 8 July 1980
Kendrick Scott
1980-07-08
Kendrick Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Kendrick Scott (born July 8, 1980 in Houston, Texas) is an American jazz drummer, bandleader, and composer. He is the founder of the record label World Culture Music.
Kendrick Scott Tracks
Herbie Hancock - By Himself
BBC Concert Orchestra
Message Of Hope
Lionel Loueke
Witch Hunt
Robert Glasper
Freedom Dance
Lionel Loueke
Cycling Through Reality
Marcus Strickland
Hugs
Terence Blanchard
