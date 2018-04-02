Hank GarlandBorn 11 November 1930. Died 27 December 2004
Hank Garland
1930-11-11
Hank Garland Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Louis "Hank" Garland (11 November 1930 – 27 December 2004) was a studio musician who performed with Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Moon Mullican, Brenda Lee, Roy Orbison, and Patti Page
