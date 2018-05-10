DisasterpeaceBorn 29 June 1986
Disasterpeace
1986-06-29
Disasterpeace Biography
Richard Vreeland, better known by his stage name Disasterpeace, (born June 29, 1986 in Staten Island, New York) is an American composer and musician. He first got started in music after learning the guitar in high school and started writing music around the age of 17. Known for his work as a chiptune artist, Vreeland stepped into film score composition with the 2015 film It Follows.
