Doug MacLeodBorn 21 April 1946
Doug MacLeod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a53e168-c1f1-4b55-ac96-da3a69d9e240
Doug MacLeod Biography (Wikipedia)
Doug MacLeod (born April 21, 1946, New York City, United States) is an American storytelling blues musician. Although now associated with his home in Los Angeles, he has lived and worked in North Carolina, St. Louis, Port Washington, New York, and Norfolk, Virginia, where he was stationed in the United States Navy. He became acquainted with the blues in St Louis in his teens and started his career playing country blues on acoustic guitar, finding that singing eased a chronic stutter and helped him to eventually overcome it. Although predominantly associated with acoustic guitar, his skills were developed as a blues bass player, and honed by his subsequent journeys into jazz and electric blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doug MacLeod Tracks
Sort by
This Road I'm Walking
Doug MacLeod
This Road I'm Walking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Road I'm Walking
Last played on
Mr Bloozeman
Doug MacLeod
Mr Bloozeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Bloozeman
Last played on
North Country Woman
Doug MacLeod
North Country Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North Country Woman
Last played on
The Master's Plan
Doug MacLeod
The Master's Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Master's Plan
Last played on
Home Cookin'
Doug MacLeod
Home Cookin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Cookin'
Last played on
Ridge Runner
Doug MacLeod
Ridge Runner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ridge Runner
Last played on
Too Many Misses For Me
Doug MacLeod
Too Many Misses For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Many Misses For Me
Last played on
A Ticket Out
Doug MacLeod
A Ticket Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ticket Out
Last played on
My Inlaws are Outlaws
Doug MacLeod
My Inlaws are Outlaws
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Inlaws are Outlaws
Last played on
The Entitled Few
Doug MacLeod
The Entitled Few
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Entitled Few
Last played on
Nosy Neighbors (feat. John “Juke” Logan)
Doug MacLeod
Nosy Neighbors (feat. John “Juke” Logan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nosy Neighbors (feat. John “Juke” Logan)
Last played on
East Carolina Woman
Doug MacLeod
East Carolina Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Carolina Woman
One-Eyed Owl
Doug MacLeod
One-Eyed Owl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One-Eyed Owl
Brand New Eyes
Doug MacLeod
Brand New Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brand New Eyes
I Rolled A Nickel
Doug MacLeod
I Rolled A Nickel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Rolled A Nickel
Last played on
Don't Believe Everything You Read
Doug MacLeod
Don't Believe Everything You Read
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking With Strangers
Doug MacLeod
Talking With Strangers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking With Strangers
Cold Rain
Doug MacLeod
Cold Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Rain
Horse With No Rider
Doug MacLeod
Horse With No Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse With No Rider
Playlists featuring Doug MacLeod
Doug MacLeod Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist