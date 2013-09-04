Bora DugićBorn 10 June 1949
Borislav Dugić "Bora" (Serbian Cyrillic: Бора Дугић,) (born June 10, 1949 in Đurđevo, SR Serbia, Yugoslavia) is a Serbian musician and flautist having released a number of CDs and records as well as having performed at countless concerts.
PASTIRSKA ELEGIJA
Bora Dugić
PASTIRSKA ELEGIJA
PASTIRSKA ELEGIJA
Ciocârlia / Seva (after Anghelu? Dinicu)
Bora Dugić
Ciocârlia / Seva (after Anghelu? Dinicu)
Ciocârlia / Seva (after Anghelu? Dinicu)
