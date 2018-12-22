Timi YuroBorn 4 August 1940. Died 30 March 2004
Timi Yuro Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosemary Timothy Yuro (August 4, 1940 – March 30, 2004), professionally known as Timi Yuro, was an American singer and songwriter. Sometimes called "the little girl with the big voice," she is considered to be one of the first blue-eyed soul stylists of the rock era. According to one critic, "her deep, strident, almost masculine voice, staggered delivery and the occasional sob created a compelling musical presence." Yuro possessed a contralto vocal range.
Timi Yuro Tracks
It'll Never Be Over For Me
Can't Stop Running Away
Hurt
The Love Of A Boy
It'll Never Be Over
What's A Matter Baby
For you
Insult To Injury
Make The World Go Away
