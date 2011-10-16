Mark Wayne Salling (August 17, 1982 – January 30, 2018) was an American actor and musician. He was known for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the television series Glee.

Salling studied at the Los Angeles College of Music before working as a guitar teacher. He also worked as an occasional actor, appearing in Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996) and The Graveyard (2006) before gaining a recurring role in Glee in 2008. Initially a regular character, from the fifth season he was reduced to a recurring guest star role. On the show, he soloed and dueted on cover versions of various songs. Pursuing a music career, he established his own label, Pipe Dreams Records, in partnership with Fontana Distribution. On this label he released an album, Pipe Dreams, in 2010.

In January 2013, Salling was accused of sexual battery but settled with his accuser out of court. In December 2015, he was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Salling faced between four and seven years' imprisonment after pleading guilty, but he died by suicide prior to his sentencing.