The Human ExpressionFormed 1966. Disbanded 1967
The Human Expression
1966
The Human Expression Biography (Wikipedia)
The Human Expression was an American garage and psychedelic rock band from Los Angeles that released three well-regarded singles, and made additional demo recordings between 1966 and 1967.
The Human Expression Tracks
Calm Me Down
