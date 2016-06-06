Carolina LiarFormed 2006
Carolina Liar
2006
Carolina Liar
Carolina Liar is a Swedish-American alternative rock band. Lead vocalist Chad Wolf is originally from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, but other members originate from Stockholm, Sweden.
Show Me What I'm Looking For
I'm not over
