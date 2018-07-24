Monkey Swallows the UniverseFormed January 2003. Disbanded 2008
Monkey Swallows the Universe
2003-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
Monkey Swallows the Universe (MSTU) were an acoustic/indie band from Sheffield, England. Their sound has been described as "folk tinged" and "twee" though not "pansy" or "saccharine". MSTU were active from 2004 to 2008. They took their name from an episode of the Japanese TV series Monkey.
Sheffield Shanty
Bloodline
Gravestones (6 Music Session, 16 Apr 2007)
Little Polveir (6 Music Session, 16 Apr 2007)
