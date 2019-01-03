RedFacesBand from Sheffield (not 'Red Faces' or 'The Red Faces')
RedFaces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a469a9d-fce1-4661-843b-62900b9d1cbc
RedFaces Tracks
Sort by
Way Down
RedFaces
Way Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Down
Last played on
Messed Up Feeling
RedFaces
Messed Up Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnwfx.jpglink
Messed Up Feeling
Last played on
Katie Come Home
RedFaces
Katie Come Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Katie Come Home
Last played on
Take It Or Leave It
RedFaces
Take It Or Leave It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gxyq2.jpglink
Take It Or Leave It
Last played on
Back to artist