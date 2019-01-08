Bengt ForsbergBorn 26 June 1952
Bengt Forsberg
1952-06-26
Bengt Forsberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Bengt Forsberg (born 1952) is a Swedish concert pianist most famous for his numerous collaborations with the mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter. He participated in her project to record songs written in the concentration camp of Terezín. Forsberg has a reputation as a champion of neglected music and composers. He is highly acclaimed as a recital accompanist and regularly plays alongside Mats Lidström and Nils-Erik Sparf.
After graduating from the Gothenburg School of Music and Musicology, Forsberg was trained by Peter Feuchtwanger and Herman David Koppel.
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
Leonard Bernstein
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpg
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
Last played on
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
Richard Strauss
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpg
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
Last played on
Give me no splendour, Op.1 no.4
Jean Sibelius
Give me no splendour, Op.1 no.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpg
Give me no splendour, Op.1 no.4
Last played on
Volksliedshen Op. 51 No. 2 "Wenn ich fruh in den Garten geh"
Robert Schumann
Volksliedshen Op. 51 No. 2 "Wenn ich fruh in den Garten geh"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpg
Volksliedshen Op. 51 No. 2 "Wenn ich fruh in den Garten geh"
Last played on
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Ilse Weber
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpg
Ich wandre durch Theresienstadt
Last played on
Danse païenne, Op 158
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Danse païenne, Op 158
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpg
Danse païenne, Op 158
Last played on
11 Zigeunerlieder for 4 voices and piano (Op.103)
Johannes Brahms
11 Zigeunerlieder for 4 voices and piano (Op.103)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpg
11 Zigeunerlieder for 4 voices and piano (Op.103)
Last played on
6 Pieces for violin and piano (no.6)
Amanda Maier-Rontgen, Cecilia Zilliacus & Bengt Forsberg
6 Pieces for violin and piano (no.6)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
6 Pieces for violin and piano (no.6)
Composer
Last played on
My Heart's in the Highlands
Arvo Pärt
My Heart's in the Highlands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpg
My Heart's in the Highlands
Last played on
Viola Sonata: II. Vivace
Rebecca Clarke
Viola Sonata: II. Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpg
Viola Sonata: II. Vivace
Last played on
Sommarnatten (Six Songs, Op 90)
Jean Sibelius
Sommarnatten (Six Songs, Op 90)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpg
Sommarnatten (Six Songs, Op 90)
Last played on
Blilthe Bells
Percy Grainger
Blilthe Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpg
Blilthe Bells
Last played on
Waldesnacht D.708
Franz Schubert
Waldesnacht D.708
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpg
Waldesnacht D.708
Last played on
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpg
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
Last played on
Skogen sover
Hugo Alfvén
Skogen sover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpg
Skogen sover
Last played on
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpg
Wiegenlied, Op 49 No 4
Last played on
Capriccio, Op 18
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Capriccio, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpg
Capriccio, Op 18
Last played on
Cello Sonata no 2 in G minor, Op 117
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata no 2 in G minor, Op 117
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpg
Cello Sonata no 2 in G minor, Op 117
Last played on
Valse carnavalesque for two pianos, Op 73
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Valse carnavalesque for two pianos, Op 73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpg
Valse carnavalesque for two pianos, Op 73
Last played on
Adagio, Five Songs, Op 20
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Adagio, Five Songs, Op 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpg
Adagio, Five Songs, Op 20
The Roadside Fire, No. 3, Songs of Travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Roadside Fire, No. 3, Songs of Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpg
The Roadside Fire, No. 3, Songs of Travel
Violin Sonata No.3 in C minor (Op.45), version for viola
Edvard Grieg
Violin Sonata No.3 in C minor (Op.45), version for viola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpg
Violin Sonata No.3 in C minor (Op.45), version for viola
To a Nordic Princess
Percy Grainger
To a Nordic Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpg
To a Nordic Princess
2 pieces from 'Anatomy of a Murder' Suite
Duke Ellington
2 pieces from 'Anatomy of a Murder' Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpg
2 pieces from 'Anatomy of a Murder' Suite
Violin Sonata No.2 in C major,version for viola
Frederick Delius
Violin Sonata No.2 in C major,version for viola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpg
Violin Sonata No.2 in C major,version for viola
Scandinavian Suite 'La Scandanavie'
Percy Grainger
Scandinavian Suite 'La Scandanavie'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpg
Scandinavian Suite 'La Scandanavie'
Sonata in B minor Op. 2: iv.Allegro energico
Ruth Almén
Sonata in B minor Op. 2: iv.Allegro energico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Sonata in B minor Op. 2: iv.Allegro energico
Last played on
Andante for cello & organ
Gabriel Fauré
Andante for cello & organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpg
Andante for cello & organ
Last played on
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano
Franz Schubert
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpg
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano
Last played on
Sonatina, Allegro Moderato
Doreen Carwithen
Sonatina, Allegro Moderato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Sonatina, Allegro Moderato
Last played on
Heidenroslein
Franz Schubert
Heidenroslein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpg
Heidenroslein
Last played on
Jeg elsker Dig, Op 5
Edvard Grieg
Jeg elsker Dig, Op 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpg
Jeg elsker Dig, Op 5
Last played on
Rondeau, Op 97
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Rondeau, Op 97
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpg
Rondeau, Op 97
Last played on
Violin sonata in B minor (1st movt)
Amanda Maier
Violin sonata in B minor (1st movt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Violin sonata in B minor (1st movt)
Last played on
6 Quartets for soprano, alto, tenor, bass and piano (Op.112)
Johannes Brahms
6 Quartets for soprano, alto, tenor, bass and piano (Op.112)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpg
6 Quartets for soprano, alto, tenor, bass and piano (Op.112)
Last played on
Varen (Spring), Op.33 no.2
Edvard Grieg
Varen (Spring), Op.33 no.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpg
Varen (Spring), Op.33 no.2
Last played on
The Wood-Nymph (Skogsrået), Op. 15
Jean Sibelius
The Wood-Nymph (Skogsrået), Op. 15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpg
The Wood-Nymph (Skogsrået), Op. 15
Last played on
Zwiegesprache no. V
Julius Röntgen
Zwiegesprache no. V
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Zwiegesprache no. V
Last played on
Som en vag
Gunnar de Frumerie
Som en vag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpg
Som en vag
Last played on
6 Pieces for violin and piano
Amanda Maier
6 Pieces for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
6 Pieces for violin and piano
Last played on
Sonata
Erzsébet Szőnyi
Sonata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Sonata
Last played on
Pastorale No.3 in A flat major
Germaine Tailleferre
Pastorale No.3 in A flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq9b6.jpg
Pastorale No.3 in A flat major
Last played on
Quintet in f sharp minor, Op.67
Amy Beach
Quintet in f sharp minor, Op.67
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpg
Quintet in f sharp minor, Op.67
Last played on
Seranad
Jean Sibelius
Seranad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpg
Seranad
Last played on
