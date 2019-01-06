Jack Ü is an American DJ duo consisting of electronic music producers Skrillex and Diplo, formed in 2013. They released their first official single, "Take Ü There", featuring vocals from Kiesza, on September 17, 2014. On February 3, 2015, the duo announced that they would be working with Missy Elliott on a remix to "Take Ü There". They released their debut album, Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü, on 27 February 2015.

Jack Ü performed at Ultra Music Festival Miami in 2014. They also performed at Ultra Music Festival in 2015 with the entire "Jack Ü crew", featuring live contributions from CL, Kai, Diddy, Kiesza and Justin Bieber

According to Skrillex, the collaboration is called 'Jack Ü' because it refers to how the music 'jacks you up' with its high energy beats and bassline.