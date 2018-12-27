The Last Shadow PuppetsFormed 2007
The Last Shadow Puppets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Last Shadow Puppets are an English supergroup consisting of Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys), Miles Kane (The Rascals, solo artist), James Ford (Simian, Simian Mobile Disco, music producer), and Zach Dawes (Mini Mansions). They are joined live by Loren Humphrey (Guards, music producer, session musician) and Tyler Parkford (Mini Mansions). The band released their debut album The Age of the Understatement in 2008. Following a lengthy hiatus, they returned, releasing second album Everything You've Come to Expect in 2016.
The Last Shadow Puppets Performances & Interviews
What makes The Last Shadow Puppets tick?
The Last Shadow Puppets - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
Last Shadow Puppets on their biggest Glastonbury show yet
The Last Shadow Puppets - The Age of the Understatement (Later Archive 2008)
Alex Turner: Lyrics don't need to make sense
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/aj26gw
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-09T20:12:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p040dx7g.jpg
9
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a2h2rz
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T20:12:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgq32.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
18:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/agwv9r
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-29T20:12:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wnxzq.jpg
29
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Live Lounge: The Last Shadow Puppets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqc5d4
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-07-04T20:12:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012ytm0.jpg
4
Jul
2008
Live Lounge: The Last Shadow Puppets
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
