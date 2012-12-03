Sakerock (サケロック Sakerokku), typeset as SAKEROCK, is an instrumental Japanese band.

Led by Gen Hoshino, the group was formed in 2000 by graduates of a high school in Hannō, Saitama. The band was named after a Martin Denny song and performs uplift, melodic instrumental music influenced by jazz, folk, Latin music and exotica. Over the decade, they released more than 10 albums and mini-albums, including soundtracks for Japanese movies, television dramas and stage plays. They are signed to the Kakubarhythm label.