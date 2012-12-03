SAKEROCKFormed 2000
SAKEROCK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a3dd2da-5d75-451e-a0b4-8a915274596b
SAKEROCK Biography (Wikipedia)
Sakerock (サケロック Sakerokku), typeset as SAKEROCK, is an instrumental Japanese band.
Led by Gen Hoshino, the group was formed in 2000 by graduates of a high school in Hannō, Saitama. The band was named after a Martin Denny song and performs uplift, melodic instrumental music influenced by jazz, folk, Latin music and exotica. Over the decade, they released more than 10 albums and mini-albums, including soundtracks for Japanese movies, television dramas and stage plays. They are signed to the Kakubarhythm label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SAKEROCK Tracks
Sort by
Rosenkranz
SAKEROCK
Rosenkranz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosenkranz
Last played on
SAKEROCK Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist