Aldo RanksBorn 19 May 1973
Aldo Ranks Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldo Vargas, known by his stage name Aldo Ranks, is a Panamanian artist of Reggae en Español. From 1992 to 1998, he was the most outstanding and youngest rapper in Panama,[citation needed] supported by producers such as El Chombo and DJ Pablito on albums such as Cuentos de la Cripta ("Tales from the Crypt") and La Mafia. Ranks later joined the label Panama Music.
Llego La Cripta
