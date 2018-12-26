The Go! TeamUK indie dance-pop sextet. Formed 2000
The Go! Team
2000
The Go! Team Biography (Wikipedia)
The Go! Team are a six-piece band from Brighton, England. They combine indie rock and garage rock with a mixture of blaxploitation and Bollywood soundtracks, double Dutch chants, old school hip hop and distorted guitars. Their songs are a mix of live instrumentation and samples from various sources. The band's vocals vary between performances: while live vocals are handled mostly by Ninja (with Angela Won-Yin Mak also singing some solos), vocals on record also feature sampled and guest voices.
The Go! Team Tracks
Mayday
The Go! Team
Mayday
Mayday
Buy Nothing Day
The Go! Team
Buy Nothing Day
Buy Nothing Day
Apollo Throwdown
The Go! Team
Apollo Throwdown
Apollo Throwdown
Junior Kickstart
The Go! Team
Junior Kickstart
Junior Kickstart
Feel Good By Numbers
The Go! Team
Feel Good By Numbers
Feel Good By Numbers
Ladyflash
The Go! Team
Ladyflash
Ladyflash
Bottle Rocket
The Go! Team
Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket
Everyone's A VIP To Someone
The Go! Team
Everyone's A VIP To Someone
Everyone's A VIP To Someone
All The Way Live
The Go! Team
All The Way Live
All The Way Live
Chain Link Fence (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2018)
The Go! Team
Chain Link Fence (6 Music Session, 22 Jan 2018)
Getting Back Up
The Go! Team
Getting Back Up
Getting Back Up
She's Got Guns
The Go! Team
She's Got Guns
She's Got Guns
If There's One Thing You Should Know
The Go! Team
If There's One Thing You Should Know
Chico's Radical Decade
The Go! Team
Chico's Radical Decade
Chico's Radical Decade
Semicircle Song
The Go! Team
Semicircle Song
Semicircle Song
Chloe's Radical Dream
The Go! Team
Chloe's Radical Dream
Chloe's Radical Dream
The Wrath Of Marcie
The Go! Team
The Wrath Of Marcie
The Wrath Of Marcie
Grip Like A Vice
The Go! Team
Grip Like A Vice
Grip Like A Vice
All The Way Live (Radio Edit)
The Go! Team
All The Way Live (Radio Edit)
All The Way Live (Radio Edit)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Go! Team Links
Back to artist