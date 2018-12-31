Kathryn Tickell
Kathryn Tickell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathryn Tickell, OBE, DL (born 8 June 1967) is an English player of the Northumbrian smallpipes and fiddle.
Kathryn Tickell Performances & Interviews
- Kathryn Tickell on Percy Graingerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029l68q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029l68q.jpg2014-10-28T13:16:00.000ZNorthumbrian musician Kathryn Tickell applauding the 'absolute madness' of Percy Graingerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p029l68t
Kathryn Tickell on Percy Grainger
Kathryn Tickell Tracks
Holey Ha'Penny / The Tyne Bridge Hornpipe
The Lads
Kathryn Tickell
Tra Bo Dau (feat. Kathryn Tickell)
Cerys Matthews
Ronell's Reel/ Bob Thomson's
Kathryn Tickell
New Minuet / Confluence
Kathryn Tickell
DROP DEAD WALTZ/FRANKLIN RIVER REEL
Kathryn Tickell
Otterburn
Kathryn Tickell
Rip-off Pharaoh / The Mountain Stream / Captain Scuttle
Kathryn Tickell
Grey Bull/Wark Football Team
Kathryn Tickell
Coquet To Rede / High Spirts And Short Attention Span
Kathryn Tickell
Dunstanburgh / Kathryn's Favourite
Kathryn Tickell
The Wedding/ Because He Was A Bonny Lad
Kathryn Tickell
Sweet Hesleyside / Hesleyside Reel
Trad.
The Peacock Followed The Hen
Kathryn Tickell
Kilfenora - My Laddie Sits Ower Late Up
Kathryn Tickell
Big River (feat. Bob Fox)
Kathryn Tickell
Brig Set
Kathryn Tickell
Kate's House
Kathryn Tickell
Canny Keel Lad (Le Na Unthanks)
Kathryn Tickell
The Water of Tyne
Kathryn Tickell
Between The Piers
Kathryn Tickell
The Fiddle
Kathryn Tickell
Mary The Maid
Trad & Kathryn Tickell
The Peacock followed the Hen
Trad & Kathryn Tickell
Here dwells my heart
Trad, Kathryn Tickell & Holst Singers
Small Coals
Kathryn Tickell
Fiddle
Kathryn Tickell
Cushy Butterfield
Geordie Ridley
Hareshaw Burn
Kathryn Tickell
Our Kate / The Welcome Home
Kathryn Tickell
Corn Fiddler / Coquet Sight
Kathryn Tickell
Keelman Ower Land / Farewell to Rothbury / Cat in Coldstream
Kathryn Tickell
Lads Of Alnwick / Sunderland Lasses / Peacocks March
Kathryn Tickell
John Ball
Charles N. Daniels
Cushy Butterfield
Kathryn Tickell
Snowy Monday and Hasleyside Reel
Kathryn Tickell
Bede's Sparrow
Mike Tickell & Kathryn Tickell
HOGMANY WALTX/CHRISTMAS DAY IDA MOARNING/THE FIRST OF THE YEAR
Kathryn Tickell
Da Day Dawn / Taladh Ar Slanair
Ensemble Mystical
Water Of Tyne
Kathryn Tickell
Song For A River At Night
Kathryn Tickell
Upcoming Events
22
Mar
2019
Kathryn Tickell
Brewery Arts Centre, Blackpool, UK
23
Mar
2019
Kathryn Tickell
National Forest Folk Club, Ashby-de-la-zouch, UK
5
Apr
2019
Kathryn Tickell, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
6
Apr
2019
Kathryn Tickell, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 73
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-08T20:37:51
8
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 73
Royal Albert Hall
