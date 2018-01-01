Elvis Costello Biography (Wikipedia)
Declan Patrick MacManus (born 25 August 1954), better known by his stage name Elvis Costello, is an English musician, singer, songwriter, composer, record producer, author, television presenter, and occasional actor.
He began his career as part of London's pub rock scene in the early 1970s and later became associated with the first wave of the British punk and new wave movement that emerged in the mid-to-late 1970s. His critically acclaimed debut album, My Aim Is True, was released in 1977. Shortly after recording it, he formed the Attractions as his backing band. His second album, This Year's Model, was released in 1978, and was ranked number 11 by Rolling Stone on its list of the best albums from 1967–1987. His third album, Armed Forces, was released in 1979, and features his highest-charting single "Oliver's Army" (number 2 in the UK). His first three albums all appeared on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
Costello and the Attractions toured and recorded together for the better part of a decade, though differences between them caused a split by 1986. Much of Costello's work since has been as a solo artist, though reunions with members of the Attractions have been credited to the group over the years. Steeped in wordplay, the vocabulary of Costello's lyrics is broad. His music has drawn on many diverse genres; one critic described him as a "pop encyclopaedia", able to "reinvent the past in his own image".
- Elvis Costello - Almost Bluehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npvt3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npvt3.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnql4
Elvis Costello - Almost Blue
- Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npww9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npww9.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnqlf
Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen
- Elvis Costello - Unwanted Numberhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npy6r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npy6r.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnqln
Elvis Costello - Unwanted Number
- Elvis Costello - Under Limehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npxnh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npxnh.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnqlx
Elvis Costello - Under Lime
- Elvis Costello - I Still Have That Other Girlhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npyr2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npyr2.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnqm2
Elvis Costello - I Still Have That Other Girl
- Elvis Costello - Watching The Detectiveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npt7t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npt7t.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnqmq
Elvis Costello - Watching The Detectives
- Elvis Costello - Shot With His Own Gunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npsp4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06npsp4.jpg2018-10-13T09:15:00.000ZElvis Costello playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06nnqp9
Elvis Costello - Shot With His Own Gun
- Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n69q7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n69q7.jpg2018-10-07T09:14:00.000ZA fascinating insight into Elvis Costello's childhood, collaborations with Carole King and Burt Bacharach, and his 2018 record 'Look Now'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06n65nx
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- Elvis Costello: Working with Burt Bacharachhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n68rx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n68rx.jpg2018-10-07T08:53:00.000ZElvis' LP 'Look Now' features two tracks that were co-written with Burt Bacharach, ‘Don’t Look Now’ and ‘Photographs Can Lie’. He also contributed to ‘He’s Given Me Things’.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06n68hr
Elvis Costello: Working with Burt Bacharach
- Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole Kinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n66p5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n66p5.jpg2018-10-07T08:11:00.000ZElvis explains how a song he co-wrote with Carole King in 1996 called 'Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter' finished up on his latest LP, 'Look Now'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06n65y8
Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole King
- Elvis Costello on the art of songwritinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n4bkl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n4bkl.jpg2018-10-06T08:44:00.000ZElvis opens up about his creative process, and why he loves "the surprise of playing wrong notes".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06n49hw
Elvis Costello on the art of songwriting
- 'I’m leaning forward but in order to do that you have to know where you’ve been' - Elvis Costello chats with Mary Anne Hobbshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036gd8m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036gd8m.jpg2015-10-28T16:48:00.000ZMary chats to Elvis Costello about his first memoir, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036gpl9
'I’m leaning forward but in order to do that you have to know where you’ve been' - Elvis Costello chats with Mary Anne Hobbs
- Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventureshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6dc7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6dc7.jpg2014-12-14T14:26:00.000ZSuper-producer Clive Langer talks about fronting his own band after 35 years of producing iconic albums for others (including Elvis Costello, Morrissey and The Teardrop Explodes).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6dfv
Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventures
- Elvis Costello is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01phyct.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01phyct.jpg2014-01-12T20:59:00.000ZDeborah Clough in Burnley, Lancashire nominates Elvis Costello for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01phydz
Elvis Costello is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Elvis Costello talks to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hfnx2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hfnx2.jpg2013-09-25T09:01:00.000ZElvis Costello speaks to Jo about his latest album, Wise Up Ghosts.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hfnxt
Elvis Costello talks to Jo Whiley
Elvis Costello Tracks
Sort by
Let Them All Talk
Accidents Will Happen
Radio Radio
Pump It Up
Every Day I Write The Book
Alison
Watching The Detectives
Oliver's Army
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding
High Fidelity
A Good Year For The Roses
I Hope You're Happy Now
Goon Squad
She
Everyday I Write The Book
The Beat
Veronica
Blue Chair
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
Red Shoes
(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea
Mr & Mrs Hush
I Can't Stand Up (For Falling Down)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Glastonbury: 1994
Glastonbury: 1989
Glastonbury: 1987
Glastonbury: 1984
Latest Elvis Costello News
Elvis Costello Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Nick Lowe
-
Squeeze Live Session!
-
"Where do you begin?" - Nick Lowe celebrates Ry Cooder's lifetime of music
-
Squeeze - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Squeeze: "It's our first time on The Pyramid Stage... we're very grateful"
-
Squeeze - Happy Days
-
Squeeze - Cool for Cats
-
Squeeze - Pulling Mussels from a Shell
-
Squeeze Live in Session
-
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan