Roby Lakatos Biography (Wikipedia)
Roby Lakatos (born 1965) is a violinist from Hungary who combines jazz, classical, and Hungarian Romani music.
Czardas no. 1
Vittorio Monti
Czardas no. 1
Czardas no. 1
Mama
Trad.
Mama
Mama
Klezmer Csardas
Roby Lakatos
Klezmer Csardas
Klezmer Csardas
Ochi Charnyje
Russia.Traditional, Roby Lakatos & Roby Lakatos Ensemble
Ochi Charnyje
Ochi Charnyje
Composer
Mama
Traditional Hungarian, Roby Lakatos & Roby Lakatos Ensemble
Mama
Mama
Composer
Mama
Roby Lakatos
Mama
Mama
Minor Swing
Modern Art Orchestra, Roby Lakatos, Biréli Lagrène & Andreas Varady
Minor Swing
Minor Swing
Fire Dance
Roby Lakatos
Fire Dance
Fire Dance
Ciflico
Roby Lakatos
Ciflico
Ciflico
Hungarian Dance No 5
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 5
Hungarian Dance No 5
Ensemble
Klezmer Suite No.2
Roby Lakatos
Klezmer Suite No.2
Klezmer Suite No.2
Hora di mars
Grigoras Dinicu
Hora di mars
Hora di mars
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man)
Anton Karas
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man)
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man)
Concerto In F Minor Op. 8 RV 297, "L'inverno" (Winter)
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto In F Minor Op. 8 RV 297, "L'inverno" (Winter)
Concerto In F Minor Op. 8 RV 297, "L'inverno" (Winter)
Performer
Ensemble
Hungarian Dance No5
Roby Lakatos
Hungarian Dance No5
Hungarian Dance No5
Hora di Marrakchi (Night in Marrakech)
Roby Lakatos
Hora di Marrakchi (Night in Marrakech)
Hora di Marrakchi (Night in Marrakech)
Night In Marrakech
Roby Lakatos
Night In Marrakech
Night In Marrakech
Ja Vstretil Vas / Mama
Roby Lakatos
Ja Vstretil Vas / Mama
Ja Vstretil Vas / Mama
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 33 - An evening of Gypsy & Klezmer music
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-14T20:12:28
14
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 33 - An evening of Gypsy & Klezmer music
Royal Albert Hall
