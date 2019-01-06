Frank WessBorn 4 January 1922. Died 30 October 2013
Frank Wess
1922-01-04
Frank Wess Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Wellington Wess (January 4, 1922 – October 30, 2013) was an American jazz saxophonist and flautist. In addition to his extensive solo work, Wess is remembered for his time in Count Basie's band from the early 1950s into the 1960s. Critic Scott Yannow described him as one of the premier proteges of Lester Young, and a leading jazz flautist of his era—using the latter instrument to bring new colors to Basie's music.
Frank Wess Tracks
Another Opus
Frank Wess
Another Opus
Another Opus
Ain't No Way
King Curtis
Ain't No Way
Ain't No Way
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Dorothy Ashby
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Dancing In The Dark
Frank Wess
Dancing In The Dark
Dancing In The Dark
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Frank Wess
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Over The Rainbow
Frank Wess
Over The Rainbow
Over The Rainbow
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
The Quintessence
Dancing In The Dark
Dorothy Ashby
Dancing In The Dark
Dancing In The Dark
Moten Swing
Count Basie, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Anderson, Wendell Culley, Joe Newman, Henry Coker, Al Grey, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Frank Wess, Billy Mitchell, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne & Count Basie
Moten Swing
Moten Swing
Composer
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Composer
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
Every Day I Have the Blues
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Wheelin
Frank Wess
Wheelin
Wheelin
Blue Jelly
Frank Wess
Blue Jelly
Blue Jelly
Kansas City Side
Frank Wess
Kansas City Side
Kansas City Side
Blue Skies
Frank Wess
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Firm Roots
Frank Wess
Firm Roots
Firm Roots
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Vine Street Rumble
Performer
One O'Clock Jump
FRANK FOSTER, Joe Newman, Count Basie, Frank Wess, Benny Powell & Henry Coker
One O'Clock Jump
One O'Clock Jump
Performer
Wess Point
Frank Wess
Wess Point
Wess Point
A Beautiful Friendship
Frank Wess
A Beautiful Friendship
A Beautiful Friendship
Under Hog
Frank Wess
Under Hog
Under Hog
Segue In C
Duke Ellington
Segue In C
Segue In C
