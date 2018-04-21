Tuija HakkilaBorn 16 January 1959
Tuija Hakkila
1959-01-16
Tuija Hakkila Biography (Wikipedia)
Tuija Hakkila (born January 16, 1959) is a Finnish classical pianist. She studied at the Sibelius Academy and at the Conservatoire de Paris with Jacques Rouvier.
She has performed as soloist, in chamber groups and as accompanist. She is regularly invited in the United States of America, in France, Japan, Indonesia, Africa and South America. Tuija Hakkila has recorded several CD, for instance the complete cycle of Mozart keyboard sonatas and a recording with Kaija Saariaho’s chamber music for trio ensembles.
She is also a piano teacher (Professor since 2014) at the Sibelius Academy and an artistic director of music festivals in Finland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tuija Hakkila Tracks
5 Lieder, Op. 105: No. 1, Wie Melodien zieht es mir (Arr. for Violin & Piano)
Johannes Brahms
5 Lieder, Op. 105: No. 1, Wie Melodien zieht es mir (Arr. for Violin & Piano)
5 Lieder, Op. 105: No. 1, Wie Melodien zieht es mir (Arr. for Violin & Piano)
Last played on
Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 100: III. Allegro grazioso quasi andante
Johannes Brahms
Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 100: III. Allegro grazioso quasi andante
Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 100: III. Allegro grazioso quasi andante
Last played on
Violin Sonata No.1 in G major Op.78 - 1st mvt: Vivace ma non troppo
Johannes Brahms
Violin Sonata No.1 in G major Op.78 - 1st mvt: Vivace ma non troppo
Violin Sonata No.1 in G major Op.78 - 1st mvt: Vivace ma non troppo
Last played on
Rondo for flute and keyboard (Op.8)
Carl Ludwig Lithander, Mikael Helasvuo & Tuija Hakkila
Rondo for flute and keyboard (Op.8)
Rondo for flute and keyboard (Op.8)
Composer
Last played on
