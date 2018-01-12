Alter Ego is a German acid house music group, comprising Roman Flügel and Jörn Elling Wuttke. They achieved notability in 2004 with their track "Rocker", which became one of the year's defining dance anthems, especially in Europe, and getting played on rotation amongst the most popular electroclash DJs such as Felix Da Housecat and 2 Many DJs. The track peaked at #32 in the UK Singles Chart.

In the 2004 Groove Magazine Readers Poll, Alter Ego won three categories, taking out the award for 'Best Single' for "Rocker", 'Best Album' for Transphormer, and also 'Best Live Act'. French group Black Strobe took out 'Best Remix' honours with their remix of "Rocker".

Though the two remain friends, Alter Ego have not been active since the release of their final album in 2008. In interviews, Flügel suggested that the hiatus occurred because the two simply stopped enjoying working professionally, and following their own projects was the best way of both securing their friendship and keeping their work interesting.