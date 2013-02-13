The Other Two are an English dance act consisting of Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert of New Order. The band name refers to the fact that the other New Order members, Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook, had already embarked on side projects by the time the first The Other Two record was released. Their debut single "Tasty Fish" was released in 1991 and peaked at 41 in the UK Singles Chart.

The Other Two have released two albums, The Other Two & You (1993) and Super Highways (1999).