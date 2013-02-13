The Other TwoFormed 1990. Disbanded 1999
The Other Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a1fe33d-6029-462e-bcb7-08e0ebaba6dd
The Other Two Biography (Wikipedia)
The Other Two are an English dance act consisting of Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert of New Order. The band name refers to the fact that the other New Order members, Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook, had already embarked on side projects by the time the first The Other Two record was released. Their debut single "Tasty Fish" was released in 1991 and peaked at 41 in the UK Singles Chart.
The Other Two have released two albums, The Other Two & You (1993) and Super Highways (1999).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Other Two Tracks
Sort by
Selfish
The Other Two
Selfish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selfish
Last played on
Tasty Fish
The Other Two
Tasty Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tasty Fish
Last played on
The Other Two Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
World In Motion's Welsh co-writer Keith Allen on 'E is for England' - his first version of the song
-
6 Questions for...Dave Haslam
-
Whose heartbeat is part of the soundscape for New Order's Manchester International Festival shows?
-
Bernard Sumner is ready to embrace his past
-
‘We worked hard and we played hard’ –Peter Hook
-
New Order - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Stephen Morris from New Order chats to Mark
-
Blue Monday Recipe
Back to artist