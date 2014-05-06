Demented Are Go!Formed 1982
1982
Demented Are Go! Biography
Demented Are Go (DAG aka Demented Are Go!) are a Welsh psychobilly band that was formed around 1982 in Cardiff, Wales. They were one of the earliest in the initial wave of bands to mix punk rock with rockabilly, and as a result, are considered to be highly influential to the psychobilly scene. The band often claims their name originated from the phrase "Demon teds are go!" as an adaptation of the phrase "Thunderbirds are go!" from the Thunderbirds TV series. Psychobilly is often associated with horror.
Demented Are Go! Tracks
Holy Hack Jack
The Life I Live
Rubber Buccaneer
