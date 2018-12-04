Bejun Mehta (born June 29, 1968)[citation needed] is an American countertenor. He has been awarded the ECHO Klassik, the Gramophone Award, Le Diamant d’Opera Magazine,[citation needed] the Choc de Classica, the Traetta Prize, and been nominated for the Grammy Award, the Laurence Olivier Award, and the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik. Writing in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Michael Stallknecht called him "arguably the best counter tenor in the world today."