Bejun Mehta
Bejun Mehta (born June 29, 1968)[citation needed] is an American countertenor. He has been awarded the ECHO Klassik, the Gramophone Award, Le Diamant d’Opera Magazine,[citation needed] the Choc de Classica, the Traetta Prize, and been nominated for the Grammy Award, the Laurence Olivier Award, and the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik. Writing in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Michael Stallknecht called him "arguably the best counter tenor in the world today."
Part Two, Scene X: Agnès and the Boy
George Benjamin
Radamisto: Act 2, Sc 2: Aria. 'Ombra cara di mia sposa'
George Frideric Handel
Agitato da fiere tempeste (Riccardo Primo)
George Frideric Handel
Orlando, Act 2 Sc 6 - end
George Frideric Handel
Per le porte del tormento (Sosarme)
George Frideric Handel
Written On Skin - Part 2 scene 10
George Benjamin
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 6
George Benjamin
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 4
George Benjamin
Written on Skin: Act I Scene VI, Agnes and the Boy (Extract)
George Benjamin
Written on Skin: Scene 15
George Benjamin
Written on Skin: Part 2, Scene 10
George Benjamin
Old Mother Hubbard 'in the manner of Handel'
Hely-Hutchinson, Victor, Bejun Mehta & Julius Drake
"Per le porte del tormento" (Sosarme, Act 2)
George Frideric Handel
Second Miniature: A House in Winter (Written on Skin)
George Benjamin
Dream of the song for countertenor, chorus and orchestra
George Benjamin
Gluck Ezio's arias: Pensa a serbarmi and Se il fulmine sospendi from
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Ombra felice ... Io ti lascio - recit. & aria K.255 for alto and orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fammi combattere (Orlando)
George Frideric Handel
Tempestad grande
José de Nebra
Vendado amor es, no es ciego - zarzuela
José de Nebra
Overture: La festa cinese
Bejun Mehta
Fra tempeste funeste (Rodelinda)
George Frideric Handel
Agnes and the Boy (Written on Skin) (feat. Barbara Hannigan & Bejun Mehta)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Proms 2008: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-16T20:16:06
16
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
