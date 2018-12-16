Rob Davis (born Robert Berkeley Davis, 1 October 1947, Carshalton, Surrey, England) is an English guitarist and songwriter. He was the guitarist of the 1970s glam rock band Mud, who achieved the biggest selling Number One record of 1974 in the United Kingdom, with their song "Tiger Feet". After the band's eventual demise in 1977, Davis worked with several other groups, including The Tremeloes and Darts, but his efforts met with little commercial return.

He later turned his attention to songwriting, initially writing club tracks for Coco Star with the song "I Need A Miracle" and Jan Johnston with whom he wrote six songs including "Am I On Pause".

In 2000, he achieved commercial songwriting success, most notably with the songs "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" for Spiller; "Toca's Miracle" by Fragma which was a mashup of the instrumental track "Toca Me" and the vocals to Coco Star's "I Need A Miracle" which Davis had penned a few years previously; and "Can't Get You Out of My Head" for Kylie Minogue in 2001. For the latter song, Davis along with co-writer Cathy Dennis, received an Ivor Novello Award for composing the most performed song of the year. In the Grammy Awards of 2004, Davis shared a Grammy with co-producer Philip Larsen (Manhattan Clique), and performer Minogue, for another Minogue single "Come into My World", in the category of Best Dance Recording. Davis and Dennis also co-wrote Brooke Hogan's single, "Everything to Me" (2004).