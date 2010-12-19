Frankie Sparo
Frankie Sparo was the pseudonym of Chad Jones, a singer/songwriter from Victoria, British Columbia who released two albums and an EP on Constellation Records. After two releases as a solo artist, Jones enlisted Nadia Moss for the recording of his second full-length album, and briefly toured as a full band with her, Jessica Moss and Scott Levine Gilmore.
Jones put Sparo on ice in 2004, but returned in March 2007 to play a handful of dates in northern Europe supporting the Handsome Furs, and is listed (along with Nadia and Jessica Moss, and Scott Levine Gilmore) as a performer on Sam Shalabi's new disc, Eid.
He currently performs as part of The Witchies with Nadia Moss and Jonah Fortune.
