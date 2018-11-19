Othar TurnerBorn 2 June 1907. Died 26 February 2003
Othar Turner
1907-06-02
Othar Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Othar "Otha" Turner (June 2, 1907 – February 27, 2003) was one of the last well-known fife players in the vanishing American fife and drum blues tradition. His music was also part of the African-American genre known as Hill country blues.
Othar Turner Tracks
Roll and Tumble
Othar Turner
Roll and Tumble
Roll and Tumble
Shimmy She Wobble
Othar Turner
Shimmy She Wobble
Shimmy She Wobble
Roll and Tumble
Othar Turner
Roll and Tumble
Roll and Tumble
Tango Twist
Othar Turner
Tango Twist
Tango Twist
Shimmy She Wobble
Othar Turner
Shimmy She Wobble
Shimmy She Wobble
Playlists featuring Othar Turner
Othar Turner Links
