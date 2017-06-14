Nishat Khan is one of India’s finest musicians and a virtuoso sitar player, transcending musical barriers with his provocative expression and spellbinding technical mastery. He is also referred as the fastest sitar playing maestro in the world. Nishat stands at the threshold of the future of sitar and Indian music with his uniquely invigorating and contemporary approach. He is the son and disciple of Imrat Khan, the nephew of the late Vilayat Khan and a member of one of the oldest and most prestigious musical families and schools in India – the Imdadkani Ganara of Etawah. His trademark sitar playing is lyrical in quality, as is evident in all of his music. Nishat has mastered not only the North Indian classical idiom, but has also worked with music as diverse as Gregorian chant, Western classical music, jazz and flamenco. He has collaborated with some of the world's leading performers and composers such as Philip Glass, John McLaughlin, Paco Peña and Evelyn Glennie.