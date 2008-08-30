Tamás BenkócsBorn 1972
Tamás Benkócs
1972
Tamás Benkócs Biography (Wikipedia)
Tamás Benkócs (born 1972) is a Hungarian classical basoonist.
Concerto for bassoon in A minor, RV.499
