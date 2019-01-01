Kan Mikami (三上 寛 Mikami Kan, born March 20, 1950) is a Japanese folk singer-songwriter and actor. His music, heavily influenced by American blues, was popular in Japan in the 1970s. He re-wrote the lyric of the song "Yume wa Yoru Hiraku" for his cover version in 1972, which was banned for its negative portrayal of Modern Japanese Culture. Mikami also acted in cinema and is notable for collaborations with Shūji Terayama and his avant-garde theater Tenjō Sajiki. His autobiography, A Life in Folk, was translated into English and published in 2017 by Public Bath Press of Nara, Japan.