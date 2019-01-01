三上寛Japanese avant-garde singer-songwriter and actor. Born 20 March 1950
三上寛
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a131bcb-3f37-4e60-a143-c0e233e72c8b
三上寛 Biography (Wikipedia)
Kan Mikami (三上 寛 Mikami Kan, born March 20, 1950) is a Japanese folk singer-songwriter and actor. His music, heavily influenced by American blues, was popular in Japan in the 1970s. He re-wrote the lyric of the song "Yume wa Yoru Hiraku" for his cover version in 1972, which was banned for its negative portrayal of Modern Japanese Culture. Mikami also acted in cinema and is notable for collaborations with Shūji Terayama and his avant-garde theater Tenjō Sajiki. His autobiography, A Life in Folk, was translated into English and published in 2017 by Public Bath Press of Nara, Japan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
三上寛 Tracks
Sort by
三上寛 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist