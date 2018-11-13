Damir ImamovićBorn 1978
Damir Imamović
1978
Damir Imamović Biography (Wikipedia)
Damir Imamović (born 1978) is a musician, singer and composer of the traditional music of Bosnia and Herzegovina, "sevdah" or "sevdalinka".
Damir Imamović Tracks
Dva se draga
Last played on
