Ad Astra Per Aspera is a Lawrence, Kansas-based indie rock and punk and tropical band formed in 2001 and currently releasing records through Sonic Unyon Records and Love Garden Records. Their experimental and eclectic noise rock sound has drawn comparisons to bands such as Sonic Youth and the Pixies.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia