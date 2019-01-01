Ad Astra Per AsperaFormed 2001. Disbanded 2009
Ad Astra Per Aspera
2001
Ad Astra Per Aspera Biography (Wikipedia)
Ad Astra Per Aspera is a Lawrence, Kansas-based indie rock and punk and tropical band formed in 2001 and currently releasing records through Sonic Unyon Records and Love Garden Records. Their experimental and eclectic noise rock sound has drawn comparisons to bands such as Sonic Youth and the Pixies.
