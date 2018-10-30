Katrina Laverne Taylor (born December 3, 1974), better known by her stage name Trina, is an American rapper. She first gained notoriety in 1998 with her appearance on Trick Daddy's second studio album www.thug.com on the single "Nann Nigga". She has released five studio albums.

XXL Magazine calls her "the most consistent female rapper of all time". The Source celebrated Trina's career for the 2012 Women's History Month. In 2013, Complex ranked "Pull Over" #27 in their Top 50 Best Rap Songs by Women. In 2014, Trina was included in Billboard's list of the "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop".