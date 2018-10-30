TrinaUS rapper Katrina Laverne Taylor. Born 3 December 1978
Trina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04nb859.jpg
1978-12-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a07d810-3d55-4426-a1f6-55f0a68f1dc6
Trina Biography (Wikipedia)
Katrina Laverne Taylor (born December 3, 1974), better known by her stage name Trina, is an American rapper. She first gained notoriety in 1998 with her appearance on Trick Daddy's second studio album www.thug.com on the single "Nann Nigga". She has released five studio albums.
XXL Magazine calls her "the most consistent female rapper of all time". The Source celebrated Trina's career for the 2012 Women's History Month. In 2013, Complex ranked "Pull Over" #27 in their Top 50 Best Rap Songs by Women. In 2014, Trina was included in Billboard's list of the "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop".
Trina Tracks
Here We Go
Trina
Here We Go
Here We Go
Right Thurr (Remix) (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Trina)
Chingy
Right Thurr (Remix) (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Trina)
Right Thurr (Remix) (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Trina)
Paradise (feat. Mike Smiff)
Trick Daddy
Paradise (feat. Mike Smiff)
Paradise (feat. Mike Smiff)
Get It (Wiggle) (feat. Trina)
DJ Diamond Kuts
Get It (Wiggle) (feat. Trina)
Get It (Wiggle) (feat. Trina)
Hotel (Vacation) Remix
Cassidy
Hotel (Vacation) Remix
Hotel (Vacation) Remix
I'm Better (Remix) (feat. Trina, Lil’ Kim & Eve)
Missy Elliott
I'm Better (Remix) (feat. Trina, Lil’ Kim & Eve)
I'm Better (Remix) (feat. Trina, Lil’ Kim & Eve)
B R Right (feat. Ludacris)
Trina
B R Right (feat. Ludacris)
B R Right (feat. Ludacris)
B R Right (Instrumental)
Trina
B R Right (Instrumental)
B R Right (Instrumental)
Boy
Trina
Boy
Boy
Be Alright (TF Kid D scratch)
Trina
Be Alright (TF Kid D scratch)
Be Alright (TF Kid D scratch)
Gallardo (feat. Yo Gotti, Trina & Rick Ross)
Gunplay
Gallardo (feat. Yo Gotti, Trina & Rick Ross)
Gallardo (feat. Yo Gotti, Trina & Rick Ross)
