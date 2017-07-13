Stephen GaertnerBaritone
Stephen Gaertner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a07b748-03be-44c9-9640-e8658ca9e869
Stephen Gaertner Tracks
Sort by
"Buona Zaza" (from Act 2 of Zaza)
Ruggero Leoncavallo
"Buona Zaza" (from Act 2 of Zaza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kytw5.jpglink
"Buona Zaza" (from Act 2 of Zaza)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzfxj
Barbican, London
2015-11-27T20:02:23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p033csz3.jpg
27
Nov
2015
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
19:00
Barbican, London
Back to artist