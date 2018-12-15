George “Wild Child” ButlerBorn 1 October 1936. Died 1 March 2005
George “Wild Child” Butler
1936-10-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
George "Wild Child" Butler (October 1, 1936 – March 1, 2005) was an American blues harmonica player, and vocalist.
Axe and the Wind
Hold Me Baby
Do Something Baby
