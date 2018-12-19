Getter
Getter Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanner Petulla, known professionally as Getter, is an American DJ, producer, rapper, actor and comedian from San Jose, California.
Petulla was signed to Datsik's label Firepower Records in 2012, while also releasing through other labels such as Rottun Recordings and OWSLA. Petulla has collaborated with some big name artists such as Datsik, Skrillex, Borgore, and Suicideboys, and also had Liquid Stranger remix his song "Ill Shit". In 2017, Petulla launched his own record label, clothes shop, and artist collective known as Shred Collective. He also produces and performs hip-hop under the name Terror Reid, and is best known for his song "Uppercuts".
Getter Tracks
Choppaz
Getter
Choppaz
Choppaz
Birthday Cake (Fashen x Benzi Edit)
Rihanna
Birthday Cake (Fashen x Benzi Edit)
Birthday Cake (Fashen x Benzi Edit)
On My Way Out (feat. joji)
Getter
On My Way Out (feat. joji)
On My Way Out (feat. joji)
Inhalent Abuse
Getter
Inhalent Abuse
Inhalent Abuse
Made for You (Alone Again)
Getter
Made for You (Alone Again)
Made for You (Alone Again)
Sick Jet Pack Bro
Getter
Sick Jet Pack Bro
Sick Jet Pack Bro
Inhalant Abuse (Nitti Gritti Bootleg)
Getter
Inhalant Abuse (Nitti Gritti Bootleg)
Inhalant Abuse (Nitti Gritti Bootleg)
Bury Me (feat. Ghostemane)
Getter
Bury Me (feat. Ghostemane)
Bury Me (feat. Ghostemane)
Fricken Dope (Habstrakt Cheez'o Flip)
Getter
Fricken Dope (Habstrakt Cheez'o Flip)
Head Splitter
Getter
Head Splitter
Head Splitter
Wat The Frick (Xion Remix)
Getter
Wat The Frick (Xion Remix)
Wat The Frick (Xion Remix)
Cool as Frick
Getter
Cool as Frick
Cool as Frick
All Nite (Getter Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Destructo
All Nite (Getter Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
All Nite (Getter Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Pump This (Getter Remix)
SNAILS
Pump This (Getter Remix)
Pump This (Getter Remix)
Forbes (feat. G‐Eazy)
Borgore
Forbes (feat. G‐Eazy)
Forbes (feat. G‐Eazy)
LAFFY TAFFY x Sick Jet Pack Bro
D4L
LAFFY TAFFY x Sick Jet Pack Bro
LAFFY TAFFY x Sick Jet Pack Bro
Something New (GTA Remix)
Getter
Something New (GTA Remix)
Something New (GTA Remix)
Rip n Dip (Kill The Noise Remix)
Getter
Rip n Dip (Kill The Noise Remix)
Rip n Dip (Kill The Noise Remix)
666 (Getter VIP) (Dabow flip)
Getter
666 (Getter VIP) (Dabow flip)
666 (Getter VIP) (Dabow flip)
Blood (feat. Georgia Ku)
Getter
Blood (feat. Georgia Ku)
Blood (feat. Georgia Ku)
ID
Getter
ID
ID
666!
Getter
666!
666!
Alone (Getter Remix)
Marshmello
Alone (Getter Remix)
Alone (Getter Remix)
Mine (Getter Remix) (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Kill the Noise
Mine (Getter Remix) (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Mine (Getter Remix) (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Blood (feat. Georgia Ku)
Getter
Blood (feat. Georgia Ku)
Blood (feat. Georgia Ku)
Hecka Tight
Getter
Hecka Tight
Hecka Tight
Fricken Dope
Getter
Fricken Dope
Fricken Dope
Rip N Dip
Getter
Rip N Dip
Rip N Dip
???
Getter
???
???
Squad (Joyryde Remix)
Borgore
Squad (Joyryde Remix)
Squad (Joyryde Remix)
666 (Getter VIP)
Getter
666 (Getter VIP)
666 (Getter VIP)
