Boz BurrellBorn 1 August 1946. Died 21 September 2006
1946-08-01
Boz Burrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond "Boz" Burrell (1 August 1946 – 21 September 2006) was an English musician. Originally a vocalist and guitarist, Burrell is best known for his bass playing and work with the bands King Crimson and Bad Company. He died of a heart attack in Spain on 21 September 2006 aged 60.
