Boris Ord (born Bernhard Ord) (9 July 1897 – 30 December 1961) was organist and choirmaster of King's College, Cambridge between 1929 and 1957, save during World War II when he served in the Royal Air Force; Harold Darke deputised during that period.

Ord was born at Clifton, Bristol, the son of Clement Ord, a lecturer at the University of Bristol. He was educated at Clifton College, Bristol – as was his successor, Sir David Willcocks – and Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, where he was the John Stewart of Rannoch scholar in Sacred Music. His setting of Adam lay ybounden, his only published piece of music, was once a fixture in the order of service of the annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at King's. It now occasionally alternates with the settings by Peter Warlock and Philip Ledger.