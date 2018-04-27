Philharmonia ZürichFormed 1985
Philharmonia Zürich
1985
Philharmonia Zürich Biography (Wikipedia)
Philharmonia Zurich is the orchestra of Zurich Opera. As an independent body of 116 contract players, it has existed since 1985 under the name of Zurich Opera Orchestra. It was renamed in 2012 with the appointment of director Andreas Homoki and general music director Fabio Luisi.
Philharmonia Zürich Tracks
La clemenza di Tito (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Variations on a theme from Silvana, Op 33
Carl Maria von Weber
La Clemenza di Tito, Act I: Parto, ma tu ben mio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Alles fühlt der Liebe; Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Introduction, Theme and Variations for clarinet and orchestra
Gioachino Rossini
