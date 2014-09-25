The MotionsDutch 60s Band. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1971
The Motions were a Dutch band founded in 1964 and active to 1970. The lead singer was Rudy Bennett.
Guitar player Robbie van Leeuwen went on to achieve international success as a founder of Shocking Blue, with their song "Venus" in particular.
Rudy Bennett also released successful records, first with Galaxy-Lin and then as the duo Bennet & Bee later in his career.
West Of The Sun
Make It Legal
