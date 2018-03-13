Alexander KerrViolinist
Alexander Kerr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89fbd30d-a2cc-4120-8c7c-f273bba1ea5b
Alexander Kerr Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Kerr (born 1970) is an American violinist. He is currently the Linda and Jack Gill Chair in Music at Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University, and the concertmaster of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He was formerly the concertmaster of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Kerr Tracks
Sort by
Romance (The Gadfly Suite, Op 97a)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Romance (The Gadfly Suite, Op 97a)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Romance (The Gadfly Suite, Op 97a)
Last played on
Piano Trio in C minor (Op.50 No.4)
Julius Röntgen
Piano Trio in C minor (Op.50 No.4)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Trio in C minor (Op.50 No.4)
Last played on
Violin Sonata in F sharp minor (Op.20) (1879-1883)
Julius Röntgen
Violin Sonata in F sharp minor (Op.20) (1879-1883)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Sonata in F sharp minor (Op.20) (1879-1883)
Last played on
Romance (The Gadfly)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Romance (The Gadfly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Romance (The Gadfly)
Last played on
The Gadfly : Romance
Alexander Kerr
The Gadfly : Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist