Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh (born January 25, 1992) is an American songwriter and recording artist. Shiloh was signed as an artist and songwriter to Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins from 2009 until 2011 and has written songs for artists such as Janet Jackson, Pitbull, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez.

