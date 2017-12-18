Mickey ShilohMichaela Shiloh. Born 25 January 1992
Mickey Shiloh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/89f9817f-6348-4280-878a-3da23372d71f
Mickey Shiloh Biography (Wikipedia)
Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh (born January 25, 1992) is an American songwriter and recording artist. Shiloh was signed as an artist and songwriter to Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins from 2009 until 2011 and has written songs for artists such as Janet Jackson, Pitbull, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mickey Shiloh Tracks
Sort by
GPS
Rami & Mickey Shiloh
GPS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yf2xx.jpglink
GPS
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mickey Shiloh
Back to artist