CaponeDrum n bass producer, aka Dillinja. Born 1974
Capone
1974
Dillinja, (born Karl Francis, 1974, Clapham, South London, England) is an English drum and bass DJ, record producer and entrepreneur.
Capone Tracks
Massive
Massive
Friday
Friday
Lone
Lone
Paradise
Paradise
Tudor Rose
Tudor Rose
Tudor Rose (Dillinja Remix)
Tudor Rose (Dillinja Remix)
Can't Let Go (Sample)
Can't Let Go (Sample)
3 Drops
3 Drops
Flow
Flow
Jah
Jah
