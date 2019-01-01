The Sheilas are a pop girl group who found fame with Stock Aitken Waterman, after they were featured in an advertising campaign for the car insurance company Sheilas' Wheels.

The Sheilas are Emma Robbins, Carly Romain and Cathi Ogden. Their name comes from the female-orientated insurance company Sheilas' Wheels, which in turn takes its name from Sheila, the Australian slang word for women. The group took the Sheila name, even though only Ogden is Australian.

They released their debut single, called "(I'm So) Happy Happy (You're Mine)", on 24 September 2007. The single was written and produced by Mike Stock and Pete Waterman for SAW Productions. It was unsuccessful, peaking at #91 in the UK charts. The trio has also recorded at least three more tracks with SAW.