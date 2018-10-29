Michael GeorgeOperatic bass. Born 10 September 1950
Michael George
1950-09-10
Michael George Tracks
Loch Lomond
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
See how the fading glories of the year
Rejoice in the Lord always
Welcome, glorious morn (Welcome, glorious morn)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Proms 2002: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 66
Proms 1999: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 04
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Proms 1995: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 12
Michael George Links
