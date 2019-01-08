Sigma are a British drum and bass DJ and record production duo consisting of Cameron James "Cam" Edwards and Joseph Aluin "Joe" Lenzie. They met at Leeds University at drum and bass nights. Their 2010 collaboration with DJ Fresh, "Lassitude", peaked at number 98 on the UK Singles Chart. Their single "Nobody to Love" topped the UK Singles Chart, becoming their first UK number one. Their second was the follow-up single "Changing", featuring Paloma Faith.