Sigma Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigma are a British drum and bass DJ and record production duo consisting of Cameron James "Cam" Edwards and Joseph Aluin "Joe" Lenzie. They met at Leeds University at drum and bass nights. Their 2010 collaboration with DJ Fresh, "Lassitude", peaked at number 98 on the UK Singles Chart. Their single "Nobody to Love" topped the UK Singles Chart, becoming their first UK number one. Their second was the follow-up single "Changing", featuring Paloma Faith.
Sigma Performances & Interviews
- Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0465ngz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0465ngz.jpg2016-08-28T23:39:00.000ZWhat a weekend! Highlights from three epic days of music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0465jxl
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
- Sigma - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl1gg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl1gg.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Sigma's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlw9c
Sigma - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- Exclusive: Hear the first play of Take That and Sigma’s new singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vqqnj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vqqnj.jpg2016-05-20T11:05:00.000ZWe can also reveal they will be performing together at Radio 1's Big Weekend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vqn1b
Exclusive: Hear the first play of Take That and Sigma’s new single
- Sigma Midday Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m1mmq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m1mmq.jpg2016-03-12T12:30:00.000ZDrum and bass duo Sigma are the next to drop their Midday Mix, full of 'Sigma' bangers!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m1n8g
Sigma Midday Mix
- Rita Ora and Sigma drop by with their new singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0375ysf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0375ysf.jpg2015-11-05T10:40:00.000ZRita Ora and Sigma stop by and chat new music and grimehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0375ytj
Rita Ora and Sigma drop by with their new single
- Sigma - Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtckv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wtckv.jpg2015-07-11T09:37:00.000ZSigma drop the Mini Mix for Annie Mac on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wtclm
Sigma - Mini Mix
- Sigma - Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020zyz0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020zyz0.jpg2014-06-14T12:49:00.000ZSigma provide this week's Mini Mix.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020zyz5
Sigma - Mini Mix
- Sigma Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xl6mz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xl6mz.jpg2014-04-19T05:00:00.000ZSigma have your Alarm Call hot off the heels of their 'Nobody To Love' Number 1. Download FREE: http://soundcloud.com/bbcradio1/sigma-alarm-call-for-rob-da-bank-free-downloadhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xl6nd
Sigma Alarm Call
Sigma Tracks
Nobody To Love
Nobody To Love
Coming Home
Coming Home
Changing (feat. Paloma Faith)
Changing (feat. Paloma Faith)
Find Me (feat. Birdy)
Find Me (feat. Birdy)
Redemption (feat. Jacob Banks)
Redemption (feat. Jacob Banks)
Nobody To Love (Radio Edit)
Nobody To Love (Radio Edit)
Coming Home (feat. Rita Ora, Sigma)
Coming Home (feat. Rita Ora, Sigma)
Glitterball (feat. Ella Henderson)
Glitterball (feat. Ella Henderson)
Glitterball (Hollaphonic Radio Edition) (feat. Ella Henderson)
Glitterball (Hollaphonic Radio Edition) (feat. Ella Henderson)
Coming Home (Acoustic Version)
Coming Home (Acoustic Version)
Higher (feat. Labrinth)
Higher (feat. Labrinth)
Cry (Odyssey Mix) (feat. Take That)
Cry (Odyssey Mix) (feat. Take That)
Anywhere
Anywhere
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Sigma, Craig David, Bugzy Malone, Nina Kraviz, Andy C, Todd Terry, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Sonny Fodera, The Black Madonna, Solardo, Denis Sulta and Chase & Status (DJ Set)
Unknown venue, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/a6pz3d
Reading
2016-08-27T15:19:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p046270w.jpg
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/ap3bc8
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T15:19:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wl1fc.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/arbgfx
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-10T15:19:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vzg8t.jpg
10
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/ar32rz
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T15:19:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4gj8.jpg
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Live Lounge: Sigma & Labrinth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efh9rz
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-03-24T15:19:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02mp8sw.jpg
24
Mar
2015
Live Lounge: Sigma & Labrinth
BBC Broadcasting House
