Maggie Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Maggie Jones (born March 1894; date of death unknown) was an American blues singer and pianist who recorded thirty-eight songs between 1923 and 1926. She was billed as "The Texas Nightingale". Among her best-remembered songs are "Single Woman's Blues", "Undertaker's Blues", and "Northbound Blues".
Good Time Flat Blues
Anybody Here Want to Try My Cabbage
