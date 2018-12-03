Dawn SearsBorn 7 December 1961. Died 11 December 2014
Dawn Sears
1961-12-07
Dawn Sears Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawn Sears (December 7, 1961 – December 11, 2014) was an American country music artist. In addition to her work as a backing vocalist in Vince Gill's band, she recorded four solo studio albums, of which two were released on major labels. She had one single that charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
Dawn Sears Tracks
The Lonely In Me
Dawn Sears
The Lonely In Me
The Lonely In Me
I Can Still Make Cheyenne
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
I Can Still Make Cheyenne
I Can Still Make Cheyenne
Blue Collar Paul
Dawn Sears
Blue Collar Paul
Blue Collar Paul
No Place To Fall
Dawn Sears
No Place To Fall
No Place To Fall
What A Woman Wants To Hear
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
What A Woman Wants To Hear
If I Didn't Have You In My World
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
If I Didn't Have You In My World
Tell Me I'm Crazy
Dawn Sears
Tell Me I'm Crazy
Tell Me I'm Crazy
How Bout Them Cowgirls
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
How Bout Them Cowgirls
How Bout Them Cowgirls
Lonely In Me
Dawn Sears
Lonely In Me
Lonely In Me
A-11
Dawn Sears
A-11
A-11
Sweet memories
Dawn Sears
Sweet memories
Sweet memories
Close Up The Honky Tonks
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
Close Up The Honky Tonks
Close Up The Honky Tonks
He's in Dallas
Dawn Sears
He's in Dallas
He's in Dallas
Till You Come Back To Me
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
Till You Come Back To Me
Till You Come Back To Me
Odds and Ends
Dawn Sears
Odds and Ends
Odds and Ends
Do You Hear What I Hear
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
Do You Hear What I Hear
Do You Hear What I Hear
Love In The Making
Dawn Sears
Love In The Making
Love In The Making
Leavin' And Sayin' Goodbye
Dawn Sears
Dawn Sears
Leavin' And Sayin' Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
